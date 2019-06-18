The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Daniel John Couget Jr., 77, passed away June 15th, 2019 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Sr. and his mother, Doris Herman Couget. Dan is survived by his cherished friend, Rosemary Korndoffer, and his first cousins, Edward A. Lacrouts (Lynda), Beverly H. Henderson, Diane H. Boudin and Karen H. Berner (Gerald). Dan received his BS from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1966. An Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army(R) was granted in 1968. He continued his education, fulfilling teaching licensure requirements and receiving a Masters in Education. Dan was a teacher, librarian, playwright and raconteur with a great sense of humor. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, and could often be seen walking along Bayou St. John and through the neighborhood surrounding his home off Esplanade Avenue. A visitation will start from 10:00 am on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 3368 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019
