The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Spahr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joseph "Danny" Spahr Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Joseph "Danny" Spahr Jr. Obituary
Daniel "Danny" Joseph Spahr, Jr. returned home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Proud and loving father of Kyleigh, Kyndall and Katherine Spahr. Beloved son of Norma B. Spahr and the late Daniel Joseph Spahr, Sr. Brother of Traci Lyn Spahr (Vick). Grandson of Louise A. Spahr and the late Charles E. Spahr, Jr. Beloved fiance of Brandi Mathieu. Godfather and uncle of Vick Daniel Corso. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. He was an avid Saints, Pelicans and Red Sox Fan. He loved to fish and nothing made him happier than spending time with his daughters and the love of his life for 11 years, Brandi. He was a lifelong resident of the Westbank. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 pm. Visitation will be held from 10 am until 1 pm. Interment will be privately held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to or Vietnam Veterans of America. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now