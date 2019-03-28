Daniel "Danny" Joseph Spahr, Jr. returned home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Proud and loving father of Kyleigh, Kyndall and Katherine Spahr. Beloved son of Norma B. Spahr and the late Daniel Joseph Spahr, Sr. Brother of Traci Lyn Spahr (Vick). Grandson of Louise A. Spahr and the late Charles E. Spahr, Jr. Beloved fiance of Brandi Mathieu. Godfather and uncle of Vick Daniel Corso. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. He was an avid Saints, Pelicans and Red Sox Fan. He loved to fish and nothing made him happier than spending time with his daughters and the love of his life for 11 years, Brandi. He was a lifelong resident of the Westbank. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 pm. Visitation will be held from 10 am until 1 pm. Interment will be privately held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to or Vietnam Veterans of America. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary