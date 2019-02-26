Mr. Daniel Lars Pugh passed away on February 19, 2019. Daniel was married to Marlisa Ann Roberson Pugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elnora and Kenneth Pugh Sr.; brothers, Jeffrey, Glen, and Ronald; and sister, Barbara Williams. Daniel is survived by his daughter, Danielle A. Pugh; brothers, Kenneth Pugh Jr. and Andrew Pugh Sr. (Celeste); uncle, Rogers Williams; and friends, Jacqueline Lacey and Sharon Gipson. Friends, members and officials of Greater Liberty MBC, True Vine MBC, The La. Conference of the United Methodist Church, Brooks-Shaw Temple United Methodist Church and Peoples United Methodist Church, and Reaping the Harvest Church, and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Friday, March 1 at 9:00 a.m. Following that, there will be a funeral service, officiated by Dr. Calvin Woods, at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Liberty Baptist Church. The burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home, 1209 Teche St, New Orleans, (504) 366-4597.
|
Murray Henderson Funeral Home
1209 Teche St
New Orleans, LA 70114
(504) 366-4597
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019