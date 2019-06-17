Daniel "Danny" Lee Johnson was born on February 26, 1939 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Ruby Sprague Johnson and his father BW Johnson, both born in Wills Point, Texas. He is survived by Donald Johnson (Vera), Karen Alford (the late James), Delbert Johnson (Cynthia), and Shelia Jones (the late Joe), his lone surviving aunt, Geneva Sprague, and many nephews and nieces. He was a graduate of Fair Park High School in Shreveport. Daniel was a faithful member, deacon, and Deacon Emeritus at First Baptist Church of Marrero. He worked at Westbank Stationary, Swift and Company – Plant Food Division, and Wall Shipyard. He loved to be with family and visited East Texas to be with aunts, uncles, cousins and others. He loved to eat fish at Jake's Seafood, Piccadilly Restaurant and to look at trains on DVD and in person locally and in Shreveport and Texas. Most of all he loved to serve family, his church, neighbors and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA 70072-2938 Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 am until service time. Interment following in Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Baptist Church of Marrero's Air Conditioning Fund, 4001 7th St., Marrero, LA 70072. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary