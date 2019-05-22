Daniel Leonard 'Danny' Hayden departed this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital main campus. He was 57 years old. He was born November 7, 1961 in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of Marrero, LA. He was a self-employed Auto Mechanic. Beloved son of Odile Judith Roussell Breaux and the late Robert Phillip Hayden Sr. Stepson of Walter Breaux. Devoted and loving husband of Amy Powell Hayden. Father of Danielle Hayden (Percy) Trondsen, Seth (Ashley) Hayden and Daniel Lucien (Tabatha) Hayden. Stepfather of John (Dana) Powell, Marcus (Ashley) Stein and Savannah Stein. Brother of Russell (Rachel) Hayden, Dwayne (Sherrie) Hayden, Raymond (Shantell) Hayden and the late Deborah (late Vincent) Belsome and Robert Hayden Jr. Godfather of Amy Hayden Sheperd, Judith Gail Kennedy and Anthony Hayden. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted friends and family. As well as his friends at One Accord Ministry. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at One Accord Ministry 713 S. Jamie Blvd. Avondale, LA 70094 at 4 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the services start at 4 p.m. Pastor Andy Pellerano will officiate. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the family to help with funeral expenses. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019