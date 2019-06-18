The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Daniel P. Guidry Sr.

Daniel P. Guidry Sr. Obituary
Daniel P. Guidry Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in Wallace, Louisiana, lived in New Orleans, Louisiana and resided in Metairie, Louisiana for the past 53 years. He served in the United States Army. Mr. Guidry retired from Hibernia National Bank after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Lakeside Lions Club and St. Catherine Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Styron Guidry, his children Daniel (Danny) P. Guidry Jr. (Ninette) and Donna G. Burkholder (Steve). Sisters, Joyce G. Armstrong and Pearl G. Folse, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Klebert U. Guidry Sr. and Pauline Laurent Guidry and his siblings Klebert U. (K.U.) Jr., Leon and Kirby Guidry, Lily G. Mercer, Rita Mae G. Roussel. Half-siblings, Gladys G. Songy, Grace G. Laurent, Delton and Duffy Guidry. Tharp-Sontheimer Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information 835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019
