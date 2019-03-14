|
Danielle Antonette Austin "Nelle" passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Pearl River, MS at the age of 25. She was born in Covington, LA, raised in Slidell, LA and lived in Bogalusa, LA for the last 6 months. Danielle was a free spirit who was always smiling and an all-around genuine person. Nelle was a mother figure to her younger siblings, hardworking and dedicated. She loved everyone she came in contact with. Loving daughter of Dannette C. McGee (Larry) of Houston, TX and Charles A. Austin (Melissa). Sister of Charles Austin, Anthony Austin, Mickell Riley, Otaesha Ormond, Khamani McGee, Tahiry McGee and Faberge James. Granddaughter of Charles Austin Jr., Daniel Fabre (Shanda), Alfreda Farmer and the late Gloria Austin and Artishe Jones. Great-granddaughter of Mary Russell. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Faith Bible Church, 1148 N. Columbia St. Covington, LA 70433. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am and the service 11:30 am.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019