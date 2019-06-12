Danielle Rene' Mackey passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was 37 years old. Danielle graduated from Homedale Elementary, Gretna Jr. High and West Jefferson High School and attended Delgado College for Nursing. She also worked as a Sales Associate for Auto Zone in Gretna, LA and various other jobs. Danielle was baptized by Rev. Arthur Piper Jr. at New Hope Baptist Church where she loved Sunday School and singing in the Junior Choir, she also loved to dance. Daughter of Lillian Craft Mackey and the late John D. Mackey. Mother of Jondell A. Mackey, Jerinika F. Charles, Tanis L. Mackey and Alyssa R. Mackey. Sister of Furnell L. Mackey, Michael Roy and Latisha Monique Mackey. Danielle is preceded in death by her grandparents: August and Leatha Mackey Sr. and Freddie P. and Ollie Craft. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church434 7th Street Gretna, LA 70053 at 11 a.m. Rev. Warren E. Johnson officiating. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary