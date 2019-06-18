Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Charles Thibodaux. View Sign Service Information Mothe Funeral Home Marrero 7040 Lapalco Blvd. Marrero , LA 70072 (504)-348-2010 Send Flowers Obituary

Danny Charles Thibodaux, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alidore Joseph Thibodaux and Lois Marie Domangue Thibodaux; and his brother, Randy J. Thibodaux. He is the beloved husband of Cecile LeBlanc Thibodaux. He is the loving father of Michelle Marie Thibodaux Lennie (Brett), and Ryan Michael Thibodaux (Lynda). He is the loving stepfather of Malcolm Corey Guidry (Brittany). He is the devoted grandfather of Kayla Lennie Perino (Casey), Joshua P. Lennie, Gabriela Thibodaux, and Owen Thibodaux. He is the loving great- grandfather of Hayden Perino and Cade Perino. He is the cherished brother of Deanna Marie Gibson. He is also survived by his loving cats, Menew and Brucie; a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends. A devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, Westwego, Danny was a proud member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club Louisiana 1 and the Knights of Columbus, Wynhoven Council # 3091, and Fourth Degree Sir Knight of Msgr. Paul J. Richard Assembly # 2053. He was a retired shipfitter with Avondale Shipbuilding and a lifetime member of the Westwego Volunteer Fire Company. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, and on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. A Funeral Mass will follow on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 146 4th Street, Westwego, LA. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA.

