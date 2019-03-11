Danny Chu passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Covington, LA. He was born on January 8, 1972 in Lake Providence, LA to Pak Chu and the late Hon Kiu Chan. Danny was the brother of David Chu and Carol Chu. Danny never met a stranger. He was friendly with everyone he met. He was generous and loving to all. Danny was an avid photographer and loved to share his photos with others. He had a great respect for people in uniform. Danny was always happy and will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM with visitation from 9:00 AM until service time. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary