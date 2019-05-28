Danny Thomas Rousselle, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday May 24th. He was 66 years old. Danny was born in Port Sulphur, LA on June 30, 1952 to Charles Rousselle (deceased) and Loyce Rousselle. He lived in Port Sulphur until Hurricane Betsy relocated the family to Belle Chasse. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and later became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Belle Chasse High School where he was Mr. BCHS in 1970. He attended Nicholls State University briefly before starting a lifelong career in the Oil and Gas industry where he worked for Brown & Root, HUB energy, and was a manager at Cooper Energy Services and ArchRock when he retired in 2017. He was married to the love of his life, Karen Stabinsky Rousselle, for 48 years. They lived the majority of those years in Belle Chasse, but spent 8 years in Waller, Texas where he enjoyed life on their ranch. He was a cowboy who enjoyed riding, roping, taking his grandsons to Cowboy Church and participating in local rodeos during his time in Texas. He served as a committee member for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2001. He loved hunting and fishing on the Bayous of Plaquemines Parish and he loved the LSU TIGERS. He will be missed dearly by his wife, Karen and 3 beloved children and spouses, Dani Leigh and Kyle Prest, Danica Burt, and Duffy and Raegan Rousselle. He is also survived by his mother, Loyce Vallot Rousselle, his brothers Gregg (Trudi) and Scott (Trish), 11 grandchildren: Taylor, Seth, Jena, Brennan Kohl, Luke, Taylor, Erin, Karsyn, Kendyl and Ryder. He will also be missed by many nephews and nieces and friends. He battled prostate cancer for 10 years and we would like to thank the entire dedicated staff at Tulane Cancer Center especially Dr. Alton Sartor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tulane Cancer Center with a designation to "Sartor Prostate Research". Tulane Cancer Center, Box 8642 , 1430 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019 beginning at 9:00AM followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00AM all at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3101 Eton St., New Orleans, LA 70131 (Algiers). Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019