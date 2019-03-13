The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Daphne Millet Ramirez Obituary
Daphne Berthelot Ramirez, born August 9, 1953, passed away March 10, 2019 at the age of 65. Adored wife of Jose Ramirez, mother of Ryan Dolive (Lori) and Shannon Dolive (Matt Savoy), "Granny" to Madison Dolive and "Sweet Pea" to Maddox and Gracyn Savoy. She is also survived by her parents, Elmore J. Berthelot, Jr. (Judy), and Lucy Becnel Berthelot, brother, Kevin Berthelot (Becky), nephew Joshua Berthelot (Aimee), and niece Courtney Berthelot, as well as the father of her children, Willard Dolive, and too many family members and friends to count. She is preceded by her grandparents, Bernard and Mabel Becnel, and Elmore, Sr. and Rita P. Berthelot. Daphne will be remembered for her love of sunny days, planting flowers in her garden, dancing, traveling, and reading. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Luling, LA, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 beginning at 10:30 AM. A memorial Mass will be held at 12 PM officiated by her uncle, Fr. Terry Becnel. Burial will be held on her birthday, Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Charles Cemetery in Luling, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations to or a . To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
