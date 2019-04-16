Minister Dareal Armstrong McCray, born August 24, 1954, entered into eternal rest on April 10, 2019 at the age of 64. She is survived by her loving daughter, Qwunieke Armstrong and son-in-law, Jonathan Jackson; fiancé, Theron Gibson; grandchildren, Khylan Armstrong, Karyonte Armstrong, Jhyron Jackson, Jair Jackon, and Shane Waters; great grandchildren, Ryan Lynn Armstrong, Shariah Waters, and Sophia Waters. She is also survived by her siblings, Karl Armstrong, Bishop Deborah Armstrong Hall, and Ranyshah Johnson, Godchildren, Lloyd Armstrong, Khordae Hall, Arania Hills, and Khloe Piotter, as well as many nieces, nephews, and family members to cherish her memory. She is preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Armstrong, Sr., and parents, Mosel and Bishop Lilly Mae Turner Armstrong. Dareal graduated as valedictorian of her class at Alcee Fortier High School and went on to obtain her Bachelors in Business Management from Southern University. She also studied at Charity School of Nursing. She was ordained a minister in 1992 and served at the True Church of God in Christ church in Boutte, Louisiana and worked for Children's Hospital of New Orleans for many years. Dareal loved to read, especially the Bible and enjoyed inspirational music. She will always be remembered as a kind, intelligent woman who would give you the shirt off her back. Family and friends will remember her nurturing spirit for years to come. She also enjoyed coke, and was often referred to as the "Coke lady", we are sure the Coca-Cola company will notice a dip in their sales. Whenever you open a nice cold Coke, remember to share it with Dee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at The Promise Church, 2021 S. Dupre St. New Orleans, LA beginning at 9 AM, on Friday, April 19, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, with burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Boutte, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary