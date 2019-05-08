Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darence Fulton Brown. View Sign Service Information Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St New Orleans , LA 70114 (504)-366-4597 Send Flowers Obituary

Darence Fulton Brown passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center. Darence was born on January 27, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to the late George Brown and Edith Peterson Brown. He was the brother of the late Theophilus Brown and Miranda Brown White. He was the father of Debra B. Sanders, Darnell F. Brown, Delresa B. Tilley, and Dorlene B. Goss by first marriage. He was the devoted husband of Barbara Bush Brown. From that union was born Reuben T. Brown. Darence was a loving grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where he was very active in the Sunday School. Darence was educated in the Orleans Parish School System, attending L. B. Landry and Booker Washington High Schools and joined the United States Navy in 1952, prior to graduation. His first Navy assignment was NAS Corpus Christi, Texas and other assignments included Norfolk, Virginia, Seattle, Washington, and Los Alamitos, California. After 20 years, he retired from the Navy at NAS New Orleans. He was a lover of music and started playing the alto saxophone in church. His music continued in his high school years and on to the Navy band. He also played as a professional musician for many years. Darence leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Barbara B. Brown; his sons, Darnell F. (Rowena) Brown and Reuben T. (Aisha) Brown; his daughters, Debra B. (James) Sanders, Delresa B. (Victor) Tilley and Dorleen B. Goss; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., relatives and friends of the family, officers, and members of Asbury United Methodist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2725 Ernest St., New Orleans, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. until service time. Pastor Clifton C. Conrad, Sr. officiating. Interment: McDonoghville Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Murray Henderson Funeral Service, Inc. 1209 Teche St. New Orleans, LA 70114. In lieu of flowers kindly make a donation to the Asbury UMC Scholarship Fund. Darence Fulton Brown passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center. Darence was born on January 27, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to the late George Brown and Edith Peterson Brown. He was the brother of the late Theophilus Brown and Miranda Brown White. He was the father of Debra B. Sanders, Darnell F. Brown, Delresa B. Tilley, and Dorlene B. Goss by first marriage. He was the devoted husband of Barbara Bush Brown. From that union was born Reuben T. Brown. Darence was a loving grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where he was very active in the Sunday School. Darence was educated in the Orleans Parish School System, attending L. B. Landry and Booker Washington High Schools and joined the United States Navy in 1952, prior to graduation. His first Navy assignment was NAS Corpus Christi, Texas and other assignments included Norfolk, Virginia, Seattle, Washington, and Los Alamitos, California. After 20 years, he retired from the Navy at NAS New Orleans. He was a lover of music and started playing the alto saxophone in church. His music continued in his high school years and on to the Navy band. He also played as a professional musician for many years. Darence leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Barbara B. Brown; his sons, Darnell F. (Rowena) Brown and Reuben T. (Aisha) Brown; his daughters, Debra B. (James) Sanders, Delresa B. (Victor) Tilley and Dorleen B. Goss; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., relatives and friends of the family, officers, and members of Asbury United Methodist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2725 Ernest St., New Orleans, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. until service time. Pastor Clifton C. Conrad, Sr. officiating. Interment: McDonoghville Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Murray Henderson Funeral Service, Inc. 1209 Teche St. New Orleans, LA 70114. In lieu of flowers kindly make a donation to the Asbury UMC Scholarship Fund. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close