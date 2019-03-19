After a long, courageous battle with cancer, Darlene Foght Aucoin was promoted by the Grace of God from the service of the Lord Jesus Christ into his eternal presence on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 66. She was the beloved wife of Michael G. Aucoin for 36 wonderful years. Mother of Bonnie Burlett (Elliott) and Daniel Aucoin (Paige). Grandmother of Erin, Brendon, Cruz, Harper, and Adeline. Godmother to Gwendolyn "G.G." Nolan (Andrew). She is also survived by her brother Steven Foght (Nicole), sisters in law Donna A. O'Neill (John) and Susan A. Price (Bob), and numerous other relatives and friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents Charles F. Foght and Rosalie M. Foght. Darlene was a very active member of Carolyn Park Presbyterian Church in Arabi followed by Celebration Church in Metairie for many years, and Fellowship Bible Church for the past 16 years. She led the Explorers Ladies' Bible Study in Metairie for nearly 30 years. Darlene possessed the gifts of service and hospitality, always ready to be of help but never a burden to others, and was beloved by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001 on Friday March 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. A reception will be hosted at the funeral home following the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darlene's name to Animal Rescue of New Orleans, 504-571-1900 or www.animalrescueneworleans.org. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary