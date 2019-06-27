Darnell "Dee" Lee Sr, answered gods called to a new and eternal life on Thursday June 20, 2019, Son of Juanita Lee and Aaron Michael Johnson. Fiancé' of Antranell Johnson, Father of Darnell Jr., Deatnre, Tamaijah, Tajai and Dajawn Johnson also Asia Morris. Grandfather of Johannes Lee, Darnell is also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Celebration service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at St. Mark B.C. 132 Marques St. Mt. Airy, LA, at 10:00 am. Viewing from 8:00am until service time. Rev. Oscar Nelson Pastor, officiating. Internment St. John Memorial Laplace. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff at Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, La 70051. 985-535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019