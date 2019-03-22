Darnell Lazern (D1) Anthony was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, but resided in Dallas, Texas; moving there after Hurricane Katrina. He was born to the late Ruby Jewel Anthony Linole Basken and Alfred Taylor. Darnell accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior of his life. He was baptized at Progressive Baptist Church by the late Rev. Dr. Murphy Wilson McCaleb. Darnell leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Kourtney Johnson & Myesha Duplessis; five grand-children, Kylee Henderson, Khaila Jackson, Malia Duplessis, Maci Duplessis and Mecca Dobard; father, Alfred Taylor; one sister, Shakiva Keith Anthony; four brothers, Dwayne Anthony (Dandrea), Percy Anthony, Al Marks and Robert Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Preceded in death to our Heavenly Father's by his mother, Ruby Anthony; grandmothers, Edith Mae Pate; Daisy Mae Harper and one brother, Arrol Kemp. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Avenue on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment: Green Street Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary