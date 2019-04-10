The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Services
Charbonnet Family Services
4917 Judge Perez Dr
Violet, LA 70092
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home
1615 St. Philip St.
New Orleans, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home
1615 St. Philip St.
New Orleans, LA
Darrell Louis Monroe Obituary
Darrell Louis Monroe entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 47. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans and a product of the New Orleans Public System. Son of the late Darrell Green and Mary Guillot. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Zinda Monroe. Loving father of four sons Darrell Carter (Ernique), Darrell Carter (Breana), Darius Monroe, Willie Smith and two daughters Jovon Powell, and Porsha Smith. Seven grandchildren. Siblings Katrice Harris (Derick), DeShon Smallwood (Randal), Tyrone Guillot and Angela Jones ( Dexter), Anthony Green (Charlotte), and Rochelle Green-Thomas (Gary). Grandson of Earline Singleton. Preceded in death by one son Terrell Carter, his brother Terroll Payne and Uncle Leroy Kelly, Sr. Devoted friend of Dolores "Dee Dee" Cobbs. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives, friends, the Sidewalk Steppers and all other second-line clubs, employees of Smoothie King Center, Superdome, and Kennedy High School alumni are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:00 AM at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home 1615 St. Philip St., New Orleans, LA 70119 in the Family Center. Visitation begins at 8:00 AM. Interment Resthaven Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook online:www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
