Mr. Darryl E. Parlow, Sr. was born to the late Linda Parlow and Albert Hawthorne. He transitioned into eternal rest on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He's preceded in death by his sister Julie, brother Kevin, brother D C and granddaughter Jo'Van. He was a dedicated member of Greater Power Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving soul mate Elma Jordan of 10 plus yrs. Father of Darrielle (Brandon) Parker, Kynisha, Christopher, Darryl II, Dalesia and Precocia Parlow. Brother of Lesia (Jeffery) Washington, Anita, Elizabeth and LaToya Parlow; Brother of Cartrella Moore. brother-in-law of Esco Andrews. He was loved by his 8 grandchildren, and host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was a truck driver for Waste Management for many years where he retired and went on to be a successful business owner of Fox Bar III. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Community Baptist Church 3938 St. Bernard Ave. NOLA 70122 Rev. William M. Holmes IV will be officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. Interment in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary