Mrs. Darryl S. Lawless, born to the union of James and Ruth Nicholas Sholes on July 28, 1949 in New Orleans, Louisiana, entered into internal rest on April 30, 2019. She was the loving wife of Philip M. Lawless, III, and the wonderful mother to Elder Denise N. Lawless, Karen Lawless Carter, Christine E. Lawless and the beloved grandmother of Todd Dixon, II and Corey Carter, Jr. Also, she leaves to mourn her death a brother, Nicholas T. Sholes of Los Angeles, California, and a sister, Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross of Lenox, Massachusetts. Also mourning her death are sisters-in law, Brenda Keyes and Gwendolyn Lawless, and brothers-in-law, Warren Lawless and Nelson Ross. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 4700 Pineda Street, New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will be in St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery #1 on Soniat St. in New Orleans. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, 2929 Scenic Hwy. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019
