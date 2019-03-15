|
Darvis Lane Trahan peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 12th, at the age of 59. He was a resident of Metairie, LA and a native of Crowley, LA. Employed by Flowers Bakery for over twenty years, Darvis was a hard-working Engineer Superintendent for Bunny Bread. Darvis was a sports fanatic, Carnival-loving, family man. Darvis is survived by his mother, Janella Jo Wright; his son, Christopher Trahan; and his daughter, Megan Trahan (Blake Serpa). Darvis is also survived by his brother Val Trahan (Denise Trahan); his sisters, Kayla Trahan and Jonica Calamusa; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo John Trahan. A memorial will be held in Darvis's honor Monday, March 18th at Tharp-Sontheimer Funeral Home, 1600 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie, LA 70001, from 2-5 P.M. with visitation from 2-3, a service beginning at 3, and a reception to follow until 5. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information 504-835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019