Daryl Kurt Coleman, age 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a native and resident of Marrero, LA. Daryl was a veteran of the United States Army and Navy. He was an avid crawfish boiler, who enjoyed cooking for his family. Loving father of Daryl K. (Jovan) Coleman, Jr., Mathile C. Coleman, and Whitney T. Coleman of Killen, TX. Grandfather of Chase Coleman, Miles Coleman, and the late Jade Theresa Coleman. Son of the late Edward Coleman, Sr. and Gladys Coleman. Brother of Edward (Debra) Coleman, Jr., Glenn Coleman, Sr., Bernadette Bartholomew, Sandra Brooks, and the late Michael Coleman, Sr., and Jevette C. Walker. Former wife and mother of his children the late Theresa W. Coleman. Daryl is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Moring Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 Walkertown Way, Marrero, LA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Thomas J. Brown, Jr., officiating. Viewing will be held from 8:00a.m.-10:50a.m. ONLY at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe Street, Gretna, LA.