Dave "Pyckle" Charles, Jr. passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019 in Memphis, TN at the age of 44. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Southhaven, MS. Loving father of DaVon C. Charles. Beloved son of Carolyn Knight Charles and the late Dave Charles, Sr. Devoted fiance' of Quiana Brown. Grandson of the late Mack and Ethel Knight, Felix and Sophie Charles. Nephew of Randolph Charles, Thomas Knight, Shirley C. Ricard, Mary Lee McDonald, Rachael Charles, and the late Edward, Curtis, Donald, Lawrence and Felix Charles, Larry Knight, Lionel MacDonald, Barbara K. Powell, Imogene C. Smith, and Melvina C. Frederick; also survived by a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Second Baptist Church, Second Nazarene Baptist Church, Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, Asbury United Methodist Church and all neighboring churches; employees of Horseshoe, Roadhouse, and Harrah's all of Tunica, and Harrah's New Orleans are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greater St. Mar Baptist Church, 1533 Horace St. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Dean Robinson, officiating. Viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m.-9:50 a.m. ONLY at the church. Interment: Eureka Cemetery-New Orleans, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St, Gretna, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019