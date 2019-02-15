David Benedict Romar, 53, was born on December 17, 1965 to Mitchell and Betty Roche' Romar. He is the stepson of Dianne Simmons-Romar and the Godchild of Claude Gougisha and Mary Helen Roche'. David transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He is the Fiance' of Katrina Porche and the father of three beautiful daughters Jessica, Shelbi, and Megaan Romar; he has one grandson, John White Jr. David is also the brother of Mitchell, Michelle, and Miguel Romar, and the late Paula Romar Edwards. A Gretna native, he was a proud member of the West Jefferson High school Class of 1984. David was a very dedicated employee of the City of Gretna Streets Department for 23 years where he began as a laborer and ended his career as a Superintendent. In his last years, he was an employee of Boh Brothers and Richard Construction Companies. Relatives, friends, priests, and parishioners of St. Anthony and Blessed Trinity Catholic Churches, pastor, officers and members of City of Love Church, along with employees of The City of Gretna, Boh Brothers Construction, and Richard Construction are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life at St. Anthony Catholic Church (corner of Burmaster and Franklin Streets) 924 Monroe St., Gretna, LA 70053 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary