A funeral mass will be celebrated on June 7, 2019 at the Chapel at Lake Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation is from 9AM to 11 AM, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Mausoleum. Mr. Foley, 80, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Gwinnett Medical Center, Lawrenceville, GA surrounded by family and friends. David was born in New Orleans, LA, attended St Dominic Elementary School, Warren Easton High School, and Loyola University. He served in the United States Air Force as a USAF Inventory and Supply Specialist. While serving at Sondrestrom Air Base, Greenland, David with the assistance of other airmen, successfully rescued three crew members and one passenger after the crash of a SA-16 aircraft three-fourths of a mile from shore. David was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for his courageous action in the near freezing water temperature. Following his service in the USAF, David worked in sales for import and export businesses located in New Orleans. He then worked for an American based business in Saudi Arabia as a Project Manager in Supply Chain Management in Logistics and Sales. In his retirement, David enjoyed and was loved by all in his last role as Assistant General Manager and Mitre'd at TerraTerrior Restaurant in Atlanta, Ga. A Celebration of David's life was enjoyed by his many customers and friends on Monday, April 8th, 2019. David is survived by his sisters-in-law, Beverly Candela Foley and Kathryn Newman Foley, nephews John S Foley Jr, Michael Lee Foley, and Stephen David Foley, nieces Julie Foley Clark, Denise Foley Light, Kathleen Foley Boudreaux, Kevin Elizabeth Foley Moorehead, and Janet Foley Davis as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. David is also survived by his special Godchild and niece, Karrie Fochman and her husband Jerry and close friend Tricia Mims. David is preceded in death by his parents, Lee B Foley and Aloysia Landry Foley, brothers Lee B Foley Jr and John Sydney Foley, an infant great nephew, Joseph Lee Foley, and a close friend, Boyd C Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the .