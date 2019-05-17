David "Mark" Davis at the age of 53 entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2019, at his home Metairie, Louisiana. He is survived by his parents, Dave and Marilyn Ferro Davis, sister Lainie Stant (Pat), brother Will, nephew Jason, nieces Hayley and Olivia, and a host of extended family and friends. Mark spent the majority of his life as a resident of Metairie. He attended St. Louis King of France and was a 1985 graduate of Archbishop Rummel High School. He had a genuine heart, a warm smile and a caring and giving nature. He would be the first to offer assistance to anyone in need. Mark will be greatly missed for his kind and gentle temperament by all who knew and loved him. A private service was held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 19, 2019