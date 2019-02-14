David J. Michel, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 50. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry J. Michel and Joyce Marie Groetsch and his brother, Scott Michael Michel. He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Edith Michel; his son, David J. Michel, Jr.; and his brother, Larry Hess. He is also survived by Kaila Marinaro and other nieces and nephews in addition to numerous cousins. David was a graduate of Rummel High School and trained as a plumber with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 60 program. He went on to own and operate Michel Plumbing Repairs along with his wife. David will be remembered fondly as a very generous and loving person who enjoyed making others laugh and lived life to the fullest. He will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The online guestbook is available is at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary