David John Fary, Jr. (Jack) died Thursday February 28, 2019 unexpectedly in his sleep. He was 17 years old. A native New Orleanian, Jack made lasting friendships as a junior at Jesuit and as an alumnus of Christian Brothers. He became a member of the National Honor Society in 2018. Jack was a staple of Lookout Mountain Camp in Mentone, AL, where he spent several summers. He took pride in his work as a humble farmer and harvester of fresh memes. He is survived by his two sisters, Grace Fary and Paige Fary, and by his parents, Kristin and David. The family will receive friends Wednesday March 6 from 4 PM until 8 PM at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. A mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Thursday March 7 at the Jesuit High School chapel. The family requests in lieu of flowers, those who so wish may make donations to or the in Jack's name. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL STREET NEW ORLEANS , LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019