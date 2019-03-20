David Johnson Randolph, aged 52, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He leaves to cherish his memory: his mother, Annie Johnson Randolph; father, Roosevelt Randolph Sr.; children, Shankole and David Givens; grandchildren; Sha'Nyjia and Carlance Grant; brothers, Sam Johnson (Carol), Huey Randolph, Roosevelt Randolph Jr., Mitchell Johnson (Karen) and Edward Randolph (Tara); and a host of other relatives and friends. David is preceded in death by his sister, Lucinda Johnson Edinburg; grandmother, Annie Stemley; aunts, Joyce Dickerson and Ruth Whitney; nephew, Darren Johnson; and cousin, Travis Stemley. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mount Everest Baptist Church, 2837 First Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
