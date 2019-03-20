David Johnson Randolph

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Johnson Randolph.

David Johnson Randolph, aged 52, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He leaves to cherish his memory: his mother, Annie Johnson Randolph; father, Roosevelt Randolph Sr.; children, Shankole and David Givens; grandchildren; Sha'Nyjia and Carlance Grant; brothers, Sam Johnson (Carol), Huey Randolph, Roosevelt Randolph Jr., Mitchell Johnson (Karen) and Edward Randolph (Tara); and a host of other relatives and friends. David is preceded in death by his sister, Lucinda Johnson Edinburg; grandmother, Annie Stemley; aunts, Joyce Dickerson and Ruth Whitney; nephew, Darren Johnson; and cousin, Travis Stemley. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mount Everest Baptist Church, 2837 First Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Funeral Home
Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans
4101 Saint Claude Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70117
504-944-5500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.