David Joseph Macaluso Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 62 years to Jenelle LeJendre Macaluso. Son of the late Joseph Macaluso and Anna Romano Macaluso. Father of David J. Macaluso Jr. (the late Jody Doucet Macaluso) and Darryl J. Macaluso. Grandfather of Jason Macaluso. Great Grandfather of Kaylee Macaluso. Brother of Joann Sens (Al). Uncle of Tara, Temple, Keith and Alex. David was born in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Marrero, LA. He served his country while enlisted in the United States National Guard; he was a Director for Jefferson Parish Water Department and he was a Graduate of St. Aloysius High School. David was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Marrero and a member of the Westbank Italian-American Society. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6PM until 9PM. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 11AM until 1:30PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 1:30PM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019