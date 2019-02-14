Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Head. View Sign

David, age 52, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. David was an LPN who most recently worked at the City of New Orleans Shelter and Engagement Center where he found what he called his "work home." People gravitated toward his friendly, caring and out-going personality. Helping others in any way possible was essential to him and he sought to help and encourage others no matter their circumstances. David enjoyed cooking for others, the bigger the crowd the happier he was. He was an organizer who couldn't resist setting in order any environment where he lived or worked. David liked to tinker with woodworking projects such as organizational shelving, bird houses and garden planters. He loved many kinds of music and he enjoyed being outdoors to relax. He was a compassionate, giving and peace-loving man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his son, Parker David Head; sisters, Joycelyn Ann Head Jamieson and Peggy Larraine Head; and brother, Daniel Patrick Head. David is preceded in death by his parents, Horace Lynn and Joann Byrne Head. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the shelter at START Corporation ref: Low Barrier Shelter, P.O. Box 165, Houma, LA 70361. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. Pastors Lloyd and Regina Blount will officiate.

