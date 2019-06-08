The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Robinson Family Funeral Home
Mr. Ray, 55, of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father: Willie T. Ray; brothers: Johnny Freel and James Ray; and sisters: Lillie Ann Hymes and Ruby Ray. Services for David Lee Ray will be on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Oakland Missionary Baptist Church, Chambers, LA. Rev. Frank Freel will officiate. Interment will be in the Garden of Memories under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary. David leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Sandra Mitchell Ray and her children, Eddie and Laquita Granger; mother: Victoria Ray; brothers: Rev. Frank Freel (Pat), Willie T. Ray Jr. and Leon Ray (Sondra); sisters: Reba Lee Ray, Gloria Jean Phillips (Carl), Joyce Ray Walker (Gary), and Mrs. Faye Simpson (Leonard); and a host of relatives, family and friends. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 10, 2019
