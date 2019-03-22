David Michael Duracher Sr. passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Reserve, LA. He was born on August 28, 1949 in New Orleans, LA to the late Sterling Duracher and Lydia Jane Gaines Duracher. David was married to the late Marie Griffin Duracher. He was the loving father of Jane Yvonne-Marie Duracher and David "Buddy" Duracher Jr. He was the brother of Kenny Duracher (Toni), Mitch Duracher (Cindy), Claudia Dennis (Butch), and Allan Duracher (Marcia). David is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. David served his country in the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. He retired from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in 2009 after over 25 years in law enforcement. David was a long-time soccer and softball coach for CYSA and the Covington Recreation Department. Relatives and friends are invited to the Liturgy of the Word at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Monday, March 25, 2018 at 3:00 PM with visitation from 1:00 PM until service time. Interment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary