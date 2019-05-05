David Michael "Sinbad" Graci, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, passed into the arms of God Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ana Graci for 38 years, Father of Michelle (Gabriel) Janusa and Katie (Andrew) Courville and the Grandfather of Austin, Kaitlyn and Emma. He was the son of Late Wilfred Joseph Graci and Anna Marie Landry Graci and is survived by his sisters Mary Ann Rando (Cyril), Kathleen Graci and his brother Ronald Graci along with many other nieces and nephews. David spent his career in the construction business as well known, highly respected framer, where he successfully framed countless homes in the Greater New Orleans area until he unfortunately became ill to a lung-related disease. For the last 30 years he battled this unrelenting disease, but Jesus had another plan that took him from us as he eagerly awaited a lung transplant. David was a man of many hobbies that included fishing, boating, hunting, and talking politics, but more importantly he dedicated his time and his life sharing moments with "French Fry" Austin, his "Hot Tamale" Kaitlyn and his "Little Monkey" Emma. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, starting at 12:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please support . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 8, 2019