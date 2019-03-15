On March 12, 2019, David P. Barrett passed away surrounded by his loving family at the age of 69. He is the beloved husband of 47 years to his wife, Janie O. Barrett. He is the father of his two daughters, Amy Barrett Andras and Andrea B. Pilkington (Davie). Grandfather of Gabe and Austin Pointer and Christian Andras. Step Grandfather of Mia and David Pilkington. David is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Barrett, Sr. and Antoinette Ockman Barrett and his brother, Olivier Barrett, Jr. David is also survived by Danny and Cheryl Barrett, Ernest Barrett and Pam Barrett, Tommy and Diane Barrett as well as many nieces and nephews. David was a Vietnam Veteran while enlisted in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to , 2200 Space Park Drive, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77058, Telephone: 832.536.3098 or Fax: 281.333.2605, www.woundedworriorproject.org. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Graveside at Restlawn Park Cemetery, Highway 90, Avondale, LA on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary