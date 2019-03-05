The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
David R. Krey Sr.

David R. Krey Sr. Obituary
David R. Krey Sr. passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Metairie. David was a past knight of the Knights of Columbus at E.D. White Council for St. Clement of Rome, a Holy Cross High School Alumni and graduated from William Kerry College, Hattiesburg, MS with a Bachelor's Degree. Beloved husband of Eunice Beaudoin Krey. Father of David R. Krey Jr. Son of the late John B. Krey and Cornelia Schwab Krey. Brother of the late John, Robert and Dennis Krey. Uncle of Shawn R. Krey and Cherie Krey Greif. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
