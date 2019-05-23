Reverend David Rabe, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, died on May 21, 2019. He was 72 years of age. Father Rabe was born on May 12, 1947 in Kansas City, MO. He is survived by two nephews, Josh and Christopher Rabe. Fr. Rabe attended Elementary and Secondary school in Leavenworth, KA, and the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS, University of Maine in Orono, ME, and Yale University in New Haven, CT. His theological studies were at St. Patrick's College in Thurles, Ireland, Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans and he earned an S.T.L. at the Angelicum in Rome. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 14, 1983 in New Orleans. Fr. Rabe served as Associate Pastor at St. Clement of Rome Church in Metairie, Parochial Vicar at St. Cletus Church in Gretna, Parochial Administrator at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Westwego. His pastorates were at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Westwego, St. Anthony of Padua Church in Luling, and St. Mark Church in Ama. In addition to his pastoral assignments in the Archdiocese of New Orleans, Fr. Rabe was in residence at Cure of Ars Church in Leawood, KS, and served as Parochial Administrator at St. Lawrence Church in Easton, KS, St. Joseph of the Valley Church (rural Leavenworth, KS), Corpus Christi Church (Mooney Creek, KS) and Holy Family Church in Eudora, KS, in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. Fr. Rabe was also a professor at Notre Dame Seminary, Chaplain at Christian Brothers School, Spiritual Director of S.A.V.E. (post-abortion counseling), and was a board member of New Orleans Right to Life. Fr. Rabe lived at home until the time of his death. Well done, good and faithful servant. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 234 Angus Drive, Luling, LA 70070. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until Mass time. Interment will take place in St. Louis Cemetery #3. Services have been entrusted to JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 27, 2019