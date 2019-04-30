David Richard Rohbock, age 65, of Bay St. Louis and formerly of New Orleans and Illinois, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Mr. Rohbock was the son of Kennon Richard and Thelma Schwehm Rohbock. He received his undergraduate degree from Tulane and his Master's degree form UNO. He managed an environmental program in Cook County, Illinois. He was an avid fisherman, loved Tulane sports, and was a talented guitarist. He is survived by his son, Zachary James Rohbock; his parents; siblings, Steven Rohbock and Jan Clements. Memorials may be made to , www.stjude.org. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian, MS is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019