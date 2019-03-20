Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Scott Wilthew. View Sign

David Scott Wilthew passed peacefully on Monday, March 18 of 2019 at Ochsner West Campus at the age of 61, following a stroke, preceded in death by his mother Paula Mailhes Wilthew and father Harry Wilthew. His vivacity and liveliness is survived by his wife Sarae Fucich Wilthew and their two daughters Dominique Wilthew and Camille Wilthew Dupuis, along with his god-child and nephew Alexander Jochum, and siblings Janine Carmouche, Michael Wilthew, and Chris Mailhes, all of whom he adored fiercely. David will be remembered for his unfaltering loyalty, for his altruism and selflessness, and, most importantly to him, his undeniable and persistent humor. His positivity and capacity to love were truly inspiring, and we miss him more than imaginable. We look forward to seeing him again with God, and will remember him warmly always. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, with a Catholic mass to follow at noon, St. Angela Merici Church in Metairie.

