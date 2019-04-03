The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Daviri Oceanus Robertson, 39 years old, granted his wings on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was the beloved son of Arleen and the late David Robertson, Sr. Loving father of Daviri, Kailee, Da'Nyri, Danili, and Dawud. Loving brother of India, David, Jr. Kileon and the late Davion Robertson, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10:00 AM New Home Ministries 1616 Robert C. Blakes, Sr. Blvd. New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM. Interment Providence Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook online:www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Director (504)581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
