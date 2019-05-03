Dawn Higgins Murphy, daughter of the late Angele Colsson and Andrew Jackson Higgins of New Orleans, La., died on Monday, April 29, 2019 in her home in Lafayette, La. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in New Orleans, La. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Dawn was born on February 2, 1929, in New Orleans, La. She attended Miss Edith Aiken's Little School, Louise S. McGehee School, and Newcomb College, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She married Robert A. Murphy Jr., in New Orleans, on October 20, 1948. Dawn worked for many years at Christian Brothers School in City Park and for the Christian Brothers Foundation. In 1984, she and Bob moved to Jackson, Ms. A move that late in life might have been difficult for some, but she embraced it. She became involved in Welcome Neighbor and Demitasse, becoming a bridge enthusiast, and MacDowell Music Club. She and Bob also volunteered their time at the Mississippi Museum of Art and were recognized as "Top Volunteers." Dawn possessed a beautiful gift from God that she unselfishly shared with so many -- her musical ability, especially on the piano. She twice performed with the New Orleans Symphony as the featured soloist; Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major at age 14, and Grieg's Piano Concerto in A Minor (1st Movement) at age 15. She was the pianist for the Christian Brothers School Boys' Choir in New Orleans for many years. In Jackson, she was a volunteer pianist for Mississippi Museum of Art restaurant, The Palette. She also played with small volunteer groups at several nursing homes in Jackson. Sunday regulars at a local restaurant in Jackson looked forward to hearing her special style of music when the regular pianist wanted to mingle with the patrons. She has touched the lives of so many people around the country through her music and the sharing of her CD "Think of Me and Smile." Family and friends will remember Dawn's sense of humor and laughter, and her generous nature, always thinking of others before herself. She was a loving and kind person, beautiful and talented, who never wanted the spotlight, but she was the bright light for her family. Dawn loved and cherished her family. She will be missed dearly. Dawn is preceded in death by her parents as well as four brothers: Edmond, Andrew, Frank, and Roland; and one sister, Andree. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert A. Murphy Jr.; daughters Sharon Murphy, Patricia Murphy, Colleen Taulbee (Ed); son Robert A. Murphy III; grandchildren Stephen Zanovec (Vanessa), Michael Zanovec (Jamie), Christopher Taulbee (Tiffany), Dawn Fowler (Hardy), Brian Murphy (Jackie) and Erin Murphy; as well as 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please honor the memory of Dawn Higgins Murphy with a memorial contribution to the National WWII Museum-PT-305, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130, on-line at nationalww2museum.org, or call 504.528.1944 ext. 396. Personal condolences may be sent to the Murphy family at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home is in charge of all funeral arrangements. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 7, 2019