Dawn Marie Cousans, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, she was 37. Beloved mother of Christopher and Connor Cousans, daughter of Michael and Joann Cousans, sister of Matthew (Renee) Cousans, Joseph Cousans, and the late Michael Cousans, Jr., granddaughter of the late Milton and Elsie Cousans, and Sidney and Lois Niemann, aunt of Zachary and Brody Cousans. she will be deeply missed by many aunts, cousins, and friends. Dawn had a love for music, pictures, and her family, (especially her sons and dog "Brees"). Dawn had a beautiful smile and gave out love to everyone she came across. A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Condolences may be left at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019