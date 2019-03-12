The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
For more information about
Dawn Cousans
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Cousans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Marie Cousans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dawn Marie Cousans Obituary
Dawn Marie Cousans, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, she was 37. Beloved mother of Christopher and Connor Cousans, daughter of Michael and Joann Cousans, sister of Matthew (Renee) Cousans, Joseph Cousans, and the late Michael Cousans, Jr., granddaughter of the late Milton and Elsie Cousans, and Sidney and Lois Niemann, aunt of Zachary and Brody Cousans. she will be deeply missed by many aunts, cousins, and friends. Dawn had a love for music, pictures, and her family, (especially her sons and dog "Brees"). Dawn had a beautiful smile and gave out love to everyone she came across. A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Condolences may be left at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now