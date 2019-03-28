Dawnell "Dawn" Margaret Arroyo Bergeron entered into eternal rest on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at the young age of 50. She was the beloved daughter of the late Lionel Joseph Arroyo Sr. and the late Terrell Ladner Arroyo. Dawn is survived by her beloved children Dylan (Victoria) and Desiree Bergeron. Ex-husband David Bergeron. Dawn is also survived by her siblings Deanna A. Jackson (Freddie), Lionel J. Arroyo Jr (Lisa) along with her nieces and nephews; Courtney Hebert (Cody), Christopher Jackson (Macy), Mya and Avery Arroyo and great- niece Kenley Jackson. Dawn loved to dance and live life to the fullest. Her family, friends and all that she met along her travels will remember her beautiful smile and uncontrollable, infectious laugh. The family will receive friends Saturday March 30 from 11 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS , LA 70119. Funeral service at 1:30 P.M. in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel with interment to follow at St. Louis #3 cemetery. She will be greatly missed, until we meet again. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary