Deatrice M. Walker-Maxent entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 56. She leaves to cherish her memory: her mother Gloria Wise and stepfather Hardman Wise. Two daughters: Dwanyietta Walker-Payne, and Dominic Walker. One son: Larry Maxent Jr. Four sisters: Dana Walker, Dalethia Walker, D'Andrea Walker, and Devona Walker. Two grandchildren: Donnell Payne III and Ryleigh Johnson and a host of relatives and friends. Deatrice was preceded in death by her father Clarence Walker, her husband Larry Maxent Sr., and her grandparents Harry Walker Sr., Lillian Walker, Edward Gordon Sr., and Evelyn Atkinson-Gordon. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastors and members of Rising Star MBC, employees of Marriott Hotels, Verizon Wireless, and the Windsor Court are all invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Saturday June 15, 2019 for 11:00 am at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church located at 8817 Hickory St., New Orleans, LA 70118. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Reverend C. L. Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. Arrangements: Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery. Please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary