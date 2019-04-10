|
|
Deborah Barbarin Martin entered into eternal rest at her residence on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 68. Daughter of the late Geraldine Porche and Paul Barbarin Sr. Step-daughter of the late Melvin Porche, Sr. Devoted mother of Perry Barbarin (Sandra), Shannon Martin (Shanta), Joyce Turner (Kenneth) and Jasmine Barbarin (William). Sister of 13 siblings. Deborah is also survived by 9 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Joyce Porche. Family, friends, employees of Cambria Hotel & Suites, Metro Security, Clerk of Courts, Amazing Grace Health Care, Davita Dialysis and New Orleans East Hospital are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, April 12, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Gentilly Greater Harvest Baptist Church, 4121 Alfred St., New Orleans, LA 70122. Visitation will begin 9:00 a.m. Pastor Lionel Roberts, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019