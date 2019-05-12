Deborah Walker McCarthy passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 65. She was born on December 1, 1953 in New York. She attended the New York City public school system graduating from John Bound High School in Queens, New York. Deborah received her nursing degree from Queens College in 1977. In 1982 she received her degree as a Nurse Anesthetist. Deborah worked as a Nurse, Intensive Care Nurse, Nurse Anesthetist and teacher at the University of Alabama, St. Claud Hospital in New Orleans, Charity Hospital, Ochsner Hospital and St. Tammany Hospital for over 40 years. Deborah enjoyed music, dance, reading, shopping but most of all, traveling. Deborah was married to Alfred E. McCarthy for over 40 years. She is survived by her husband Alfred, sister Kathryn Walker Murray of North Carolina, brother John L. Murray of North Carolina, brother-in-law Larry Murray of Mississippi, mother-in-law Rosalie Mack of Mississippi, sister-in-law Debra Barnwell of Mississippi, nieces Louisa Bacote of North Carolina, Lamiqua Murray of North Carolina, nephews Timothy Murray of North Carolina, Trey Murray of North Carolina, Jonathan Murray of North Carolina and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Deborah was preceded in death by her father John Walker, Sr., mother Ella Louise Taylor Walker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict, LA 70457 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Wednesday evening from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Thursday from 12:00 noon until 1:30 PM. Fr. Peter Hammett O.S.B. officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. The Repass will be held at the City of Covintgon City Hall- Bogue Falaya Hall, 317 North Jefferson Ave. (rear entrance) from 4:00PM until 7:00 PM. The family would like to thank you for your support, prayers and love. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. McCarthy to be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 [email protected] for cancer research. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 16, 2019