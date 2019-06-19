On Friday June 14, 2019 Debra Ann Denton Landry, age 65 of Pearl River, LA passed away. She was a loving wife and mother who had a passion for cooking. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mrs. Landry is survived by her daughters Kelly Fleetwood (Julie Marrero), and Deana Kirwin (Roger Glynn), and her sisters Simone Bonnaffons and Denise Menesses. She is preceded in death by her husband Dean Landry, her parents Anthony and Lettie Gagliano, and her sister Wanda Gioe. Memorial Services will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm from the chapel of Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy 41, Pearl River, LA 70452.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019