Debra Ann Michel LaFrance passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 57. Beloved wife of the late Robert Joseph LaFrance Jr. Loving mother to Dray (Jamie), Keith, Brent (Nicole), Danielle (Matt), and Chad. Grandmother to Jade, Zoe, Evan, Mya, Giavanna, Ethan, Cam, Liam and Beau. Great-Grandmother to Hadley. Daughter of the late Carolyn Jane Smith Michel and Frank Joseph Michel. Sister of the late Frankie and Scott (Paige), Daniel (Ashly) and Phillip (Becky). Born February 3, 1962 and raised in Marrero. Longtime resident of Folsom. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 5:00 PM with visitation on Friday beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Debra to be made to the . E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online guestbook at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 17, 2019
