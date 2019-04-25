|
Debra Olivier Henry passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Robert Henry for 28 years. Mother of Francis "Doo" Gerrets Jr., Charles Gerrets (Kristin), Frankie Gerrets (Melissa), and Raquel Ziegel (James). Daughter of the late Mildred and Matthew Olivier. Sister of Cynthia Trosclair (the late Craig), Constance Baldassaro (Mike), and the late Priscilla Grabert, Linda Olivier, and Daniel Olivier. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She was a native of New Orleans and a lifelong resident of Gretna, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1pm until 4pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019