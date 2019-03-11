Debra Wilson Pierce, aged 63, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Shirley Burton Wilson; sisters, Mary Walker and Gwendolyn Dunware; and brothers, James and Jerry Wilson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Pierce, Sr.; father, Rayfield Wilson; and niece, Felicia Wilson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00AM at Word of Life Christian Center, 40066 HWY 22, Darrow, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, 19380 Hwy 10, Kentwood, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Wilson Pierce.
Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans
4101 Saint Claude Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70117
504-944-5500
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019